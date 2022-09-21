Chilmark: Pizza nights and Bananagrams

Last week I celebrated my magical Medicare birthday with my family and enjoyed playing Photosynthesis, a board game I borrowed from our library. Now I can get that National Park Pass for $80 that entitles me to free entry at any park. Oh, and I had my annual physical and learned you can get a COVID booster and your flu shot at the hospital drive-thru, weekly appointments become available when the vaccine comes in.

The Town of Chilmark Special Town Meeting is on Monday, Sept. 26, at 7 pm at the Chilmark Community Center, 520 South Road. Read the warrant here: bit.ly/chilwarrant.

Welcome to the Rev. Charlotte Wright who has returned as the interim minister at the Chilmark Community Church. She shared that church meetings are at 9 am on Sundays for in-person worship and fellowship. Masks optional. Tuesday Pizza Nights start on Sept. 27 at 6 pm, bring salad or dessert and be ready to play a challenging game of Bananagrams.

Check out the wonderful review of Native Earth Teaching Farm founder Rebecca Gilbert’s Weedy Wisdom that ran last week, mvtimes.com/2022/09/14/in-the-wild.

If you didn’t read last week’s story or attend the virtual library program about the stained glass window at St. John’s Church in Tisbury, U.K. you might want to here: mvtimes.com/2022/09/14/tale-two-villages. It also turned out that Dan Whiting, a video game designer/creator, just happened to be visiting Chilmark and Tisbury, U.K. simultaneously. I confused him with Islander Dan Whiting, who builds natural pools and homes, but this Dan is a relative, who took a job in Manchester, U.K., five years ago to settle in England. He was born on-Island and told me his sister still lives here, besides cousins and other family. He and his wife, Katherine, had hoped to visit our U.K. counterparts a few years ago, but COVID delayed that until now, and sadly I learned his wife got COVID on their trip, we hope she is feeling much better.

Filmmaker Ollie Becker and Island conservationists will be on hand to discuss the documentary “Great Ponds, Episode 1: On Our Watch” playing at the Grange on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7 pm. For more info and M.V. Film Festival tickets see tmvff.org/greatponds-ep1.

Rosh Hashanah services will be held at the Tabernacle on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 5:30 to 6:45 pm, Monday, Sept. 26, and Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm. All services will be streamed; register at mvhc.us. Learn more at bit.ly/mvhcholidays.

Get ready for Senagalese Music and Dance with Aba Diop, master percussionist, and Bakary Fall, professional dancer; they will not only will offer a free music and dance presentation at the Tisbury Waterworks on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 6 pm, thanks to the M.V. Charter School and Pathways Arts, but on Friday, Sept. 30, you can take a Dance Class ($25), 10:30 am to noon and/or a Drum Class ($25) from 1 to 2:30 pm at Milokan Cultural Center at Native Earth Teaching Farm. For questions, call 508-560-2488.

The Chilmark General Store is open 8 am to 3 pm to Thursday and 8 am to 5 pm on the weekend, then closing for a week of deep cleaning as of Monday, Sept. 26. Larsen’s hours are Sunday to Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 7 pm, and Menemsha Fish Market is open 10 am to 5:30 pm on Wednesdays, and 10 am to 6:30 pm all other days. The Galley is open daily from 11 am to 3 pm. Allen Farm is open most days 11 am to 5 pm. Grey Barn’s farmstand is open daily 8 am to 1:30 pm, and closed Tuesdays. Farmstands at Beetlebung Farm, the Garden Farm (Menemsha Crossing), Mermaid Farm, and North Tabor Farm continue with their regular hours.

Chilmark and other Island libraries host Brian Rose, professor emeritus at Fordham University, for an online presentation: The Films of Alfred Hitchcock on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 7 pm. Contact tthorpe@clamsnet.org to join. For library news subscribe at bit.ly/chilnews. Fall hours: Closed Sunday and Monday, open Tuesday and Thursday 10:30 am to 5:30 pm, Wednesday 10:30 am to 6 pm, Friday 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and Saturday 10:30 am to 5 pm.

Island Folk Pottery’s Sculpture Trail is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., their Pottery Shop hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m or call for an appointment. Learn more at Islandfolkpottery.com.

Last call for dining: The Beach Plum Inn open through Sunday, September 25, Use tableagent.com or 508-645-9454; The Chilmark Tavern is open through Saturday, September 24, learn more at https://www.chilmarktavern.com/.

In-person MVBLM vigils at the Chilmark Library lawn are on Sundays at 10:30am. Learn more at mvblm.org. Keep up with what’s going on with MVBLM and subscribe to their YouTube channel at bit.ly/mvblmat.

