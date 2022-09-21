Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday with 20 members at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our usual six-game format. The results are as follows:
1st: Mike Smith with a 11/5 +89 card
2nd: Ed Montesion with a 10/5 +30 card
3rd: Kathy Kinsman with a 9/4 +68 card
4th: Neale Bassett with a 9/4 +59 card
5th: Tricia Bergeron with a 9/4 +43 card
There was only 1 24 hand — Albion Alley
There were 6 skunks — winning a game by more than 30 points.
If you like the game of cribbage, come and play with us to see if you want to join the league. We start play at 6 pm sharp. Registration opens at 5:45. We bring food to share with all!