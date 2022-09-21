Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday with 20 members at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our usual six-game format. The results are as follows:

1st: Mike Smith with a 11/5 +89 card

2nd: Ed Montesion with a 10/5 +30 card

3rd: Kathy Kinsman with a 9/4 +68 card

4th: Neale Bassett with a 9/4 +59 card

5th: Tricia Bergeron with a 9/4 +43 card

There was only 1 24 hand — Albion Alley

There were 6 skunks — winning a game by more than 30 points.

If you like the game of cribbage, come and play with us to see if you want to join the league. We start play at 6 pm sharp. Registration opens at 5:45. We bring food to share with all!