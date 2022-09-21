Moped accident survivor to appear on ‘Survivor’

Noelle Lambert, the young woman whose leg was severed in a moped crash on Barnes Road in Oak Bluffs in 2016, is a member of the cast of the CBS reality series “Survivor.”

Lambert, who returned to the Island in 2017 to thank the first responders in Oak Bluffs, came back to play lacrosse for UMass Lowell, and also competed as a Paralympian in track in the Tokyo Games.

Lambert, who is now 25, lives in Manchester, N.H., according to a preview of the 43rd season of “Survivor” published by TV Insider. “Noelle was a Division 1 college lacrosse player before a moped accident caused her to lose her left leg above the knee. A year after the accident, she successfully returned to lacrosse, and then got into track and field. She competed in the Tokyo Paralympic Games, setting a new American record for the 100 meters for her classification group.”

In a video promoting the series, Lambert said, “I don’t want people to look at me and see that I’m broken. I want people to look at me and be inspired and motivated … I’m gonna be the first amputee to ever win the game of ‘Survivor.’”

The first show is scheduled to air on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 8 pm on CBS.