New inn proposed in Cottage City

At its Monday evening meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s Land Use Planning subcommittee was presented with two new project proposals.

Owners of a vacant 0.17 lot at 14 Narragansett Ave. in Oak Bluffs are requesting permission to construct a five-bedroom year-round inn, named Four Sisters Inn.

The proposal calls for the construction of a 2½ story, 3,920-square-foot building, and will consist of four guest bedrooms, for a capacity of eight guests total, in addition to a one-bedroom apartment for staff.

A single-family house previously located on the site, which was estimated to have been built in the late 1800s, was demolished in 2004.

The lot is located within the Cottage City Historic District, and according to the proposal, the new building will resemble neighboring aesthetics, and be designed in a “Victorian eclectic” architectural style. The project will have to be reviewed by the Cottage City Historic District Commission. Pending approval, construction is slated to begin by the end of the year.

Commissioners additionally took up a request by the West Chop Club to build a new tennis and fitness center at its Algonquin Avenue location.

As of 2007, the private club is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and as part of the West Chop area, is listed in the Massachusetts Cultural Resource Information System (MACRIS). Per the application, the proposed 4,805-square-foot center will be all electric, and will feature an office, exercise space, a tennis pro shop, and three bathrooms, and aims to consolidate existing services located on the West Chop Club campus.

The new construction will be consistent with the stylings of abutting structures and exhibit a “relatively low profile” in the existing streetscape. In their proposal, West Chop Club representatives state that “the building was designed to be as small as possible and would eliminate the need to expand other buildings” in the historic district.