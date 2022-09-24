Crew shortage causes Sankaty ferry cancellations

The Steamship Authority (SSA) announced Saturday on Facebook that a crew shortage forced cancellations to the freight ferry Sankaty, starting with the 11:05 am trip departing from Woods Hole. All of Sankaty’s trips on Saturday and the 5:30 am route on Sunday from Vineyard Haven have been canceled.

“[A] crew member called in sick and we did not have anyone who could work in their place,” SSA communications director Sean Driscoll told The Times.

According to the announcement, same-day automobile booking has been turned off for the Vineyard route to allow our terminal personnel to better accommodate passengers on those trips. Individuals with reservations on the Sankaty who still plan to travel today “should come to the Woods Hole Terminal or Vineyard Haven Terminal at their reservation time to be placed in line for standby travel.”

Those who want to reschedule their trips can do so by calling the SSA reservation office at 508-477-8600.