Heitor De Souza Robadel

Karla De Souza Robadel and Bruno Robadel of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Heitor De Souza Robadel, on Sept. 23, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Heitor weighed 8 pounds, 3.9 ounces.

Henley Elizabeth Monteiro

Emily Monteiro and Joseph Monteiro of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Henley Elizabeth Monteiro, on Sept. 24, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Henley weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Rilo Louise Buchanan-Valenti

Bri and Ethan Buchanan-Valenti of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Rilo Louise Buchanan-Valenti, on Sept. 25, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Rilo weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.