Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday with 17 members at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results are as follows:

1st: Ed Montesion with a 11/5 +92 card

2nd: Kathy Kinsman with a 10/5 +31 card

3rd: Albion Alley with a 10/5 +7 card

4th: Tricia Bergeron with a 10/4 +94 card

There were three 24-point hands — Louis Larsen, Roy Scheffer, and Lucy Smith.

There was one “flush in the crib” hand — Lucy Smith.

There were a total of six skunks — a game lost by more than 30 points.

If you like the game of cribbage, come on by the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday and check us out. We start play at 6 pm sharp. We have food to share. We play six games against six different opponents.