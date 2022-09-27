Edgartown Council on Aging: October 2022

The Edgartown Council on Aging serves as an information and referral source to long-term services and supports available to older adults. In-person programs are subject to cancellation or change with limited notice due to COVID-related concerns. Open Monday-Friday, 9-4.

For a complete list of our current programs, sign up to receive emails and a monthly digital newsletter by emailing mkeating@edgartown-ma.us or calling 508-627-4368. Visit our website: edgartowncoa.com.

October 2022

Please note: The Anchors is closed for regular programming on Oct. 19 and 20, so our staff may attend the annual Massachusetts Councils on Aging conference, and on Monday, Oct. 10, in recognition of the holiday weekend.

Real ID Workshop with the state RMV at the Anchors Friday, Oct. 7, at 11 am. REAL ID compliance begins May 3, 2023, which means that a REAL ID–compliant driver’s license or identification card, or a valid and unexpired passport, will be required to fly domestically and to enter secure federal buildings, such as federal courthouses and certain Social Security offices. The RMV’s REAL ID workshop helps people understand what a REAL ID is, identifies who will need to have a REAL ID, provides detailed instruction on how to apply for one, and answers pressing questions like, “Does everyone need to have a REAL ID?” (Answer: No, not everyone will need or want a REAL ID.)

Lunches return! We are elated to announce the return of in-person lunches to the Anchors on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 11, after the holiday weekend. Please note that Coffee with a Cop and Wellness Clinic with Lila Fischer are also on this day. We are so looking forward to seeing everyone. You must call to register at least one day in advance: 508-627-4368.

M.V. Derby Fish Distribution at the Anchors. Wednesdays Oct. 5 and 12. Doors open at 8:30 am. No prior registration required.

Sean Fullerton performs “Acoustic Memories” at the Anchors on Friday, Oct. 28 at 12:30 pm during lunch. Call to register if you’d like to join us for lunch and a show. Sean is a Massachusetts-based solo acoustic musician with 27 years of professional experience, specializing in blues, soul, rock ‘n’ roll, folk, irish, sea shanties, and instrumental fingerstyle and classical guitar. Let’s celebrate the fall season with feel-good music in the company of friends.

Tai Chi with Nan Doty Wednesdays at 9:30 am, followed by tea. Please call ahead if you would like to join our group in practicing Tai Chi.

Yoga with Carol Vega Tuesday mornings at 9 am. Please call to register.

Coffee with a Cop Join us on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 11am for a conversation with Sergeant Will Bishop from the Edgartown Police Department.

Wellness Clinic and Blood Pressure Checks with the Town Nurse Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 12-1. Every second Tuesday of the month. Call to register.

Tech Time with Rizwan Wednesday, Oct. 12. Do you have questions about your laptop, smartphone, iPad, or other devices? The Edgartown library is collaborating with the Edgartown Council on Aging to provide tech time sessions every second Wednesday of the month. Call the Anchors to register. Please note that appointment times are now given in 20-minute blocks, beginning at 11 am.

BINGO! Thursdays, Oct. 6 and 20 from 1-3 pm.

Movie Matinees Thursdays, Oct. 13 and 27 at 1 pm. Call or check out our newsletter online to find out what’s playing.

Conversation Group. Meets every Thursday from 11 am to noon at the Anchors.

Mindfulness Meditation with Ed Merck via Zoom. Fridays at 9:30 on Zoom.

MahJong Tuesdays and Fridays, 1-3 pm. Chinese and American style. Please call 508-627-4368 if you would like to join us.

Bridge Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:30-3pm. We welcome you to call the Anchors if you would like to join us!

Knitting for Charity meets on Tuesdays at 10 am.