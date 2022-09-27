Equinox

By Ellie Bates

the arc of sun crosses the equator

day and night are equal length

in all parts of the world

today’s news tells it differently

dark and light are not equal

more dark for immigrants

seeking asylum

herded from border towns

to sanctuary cities

without due process

darker for war crimes in Ukraine

tortured bodies found

in mass graves

dark for those longing

to belong to be understood

for being different

racial justice still wears

the shroud of prejudice

in jeopardy

a woman’s choice

for her own health care

the one doctrine of fear

replaces religion

as the sun moves across

the line that divides

north and south poles

will people unite

turn toward the light

to right these wrongs?

Ellie Bates lives in Edgartown year-round and enjoys writing poetry with the Cleaveland House Poets and the MV Poets’ Collective.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner editor Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.