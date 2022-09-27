Veterans’ Corner: October 2022

Beware of scams! A couple of scams have hit the Cape, but there are no reports on the Island yet.

Scam 1: People are calling to solicit money for homeless veterans. They ask for your bank information. They are looking for routing and account numbers.

Scam 2: People are calling to guarantee a disability rating for Camp Lejeune. The first piece of information they want is your Social Security number.

Both of these requests are fraudulent. Never share your personal information, including your financial details and Social Security number, over the phone.

Please contact me if you think you may have received one of these calls, and I will help you to take the next steps.

Randy Dull

Veterans Agent

Phone: 508-693-6887

Email: vetsagent@dukescounty.org