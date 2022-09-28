Aquinnah: Road race and yard sale

Fall seems to be coming up fast this year, Saturday is Oct. 1,, and the wind has a more serious tone. Soon the leaves will fall, and it will be dark at 4 pm. But until that mournful time, we can still enjoy the last bit of warmth and light of the season.

Members of the M.V. Poets’ Collective, including M.V. poet laureate Jill Jupen, Ellie Bates, Christine Burke, Ann Lees, Steve Power, and Tom Durawa will read in the Rose Styron Garden of the M.V. Museum on Friday, Sept. 30, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.

On the Cliffs will host their Bubbles and Sale, 50 percent off event this Saturday, Oct. 1, at 4 pm. Get some good deals on beautiful clothes. The Outermost Inn will be closing on Oct. 9; you have one week left to experience their amazing dinners. They are hoping to reopen for lunch and brunch at the end of October. The Chilmark Store will reopen Oct. 1; the grocery store will be closed, but it will have some provisions, pizza, and other food and drinks.

The Gay Head 10K Road Race is this Sunday, Oct. 2. Once again, I will not be running, but I will be there to cheer the runners on. If you want to run, register at gayhead10k.com.

There will be a multifamily yard/flea/craft sale on Saturday, Oct. 8 (rain date Oct. 9) at the Aquinnah Town Hall from 9 am to 4 pm. This is not a curated event, meaning you may bring what you want to sell: housewares, clothes, and jewelry (normal yard sale stuff) and/or homemade crafts. Gabbi Camilleri is organizing it, and will manage the advertising. If you are interested in having a table, contact Gabbi Camilleri at aquinnahartisans@gmail.com.

On Oct. 15 at the MVRHS Performing Arts Center, the world premiere of “Âs Nupumukâunean (We Still Dance)” will take place at 3 pm. This work has been the direct result of a five-year collaboration between the Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribe, the Aquinnah Cultural Center, Danza Organica, and The Yard. Don’t miss it — I have seen it workshopped, and it’s an amazing piece.

There will be a memorial for Lee Fierro, best known for her 40-year relationship with Island Theatre Workshop and Children’s Theater and playing Mrs. Kintner in “Jaws,” on Oct. 16 at 2 pm at the Grange Hall. Lee died in April 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her family has wanted to celebrate her life with friends and loved ones on Martha’s Vineyard, and has waited until now for safety. Everyone who knew Lee is welcome to come and share memories and photos. Refreshments will be served. Any questions, please contact Lee’s daughter, Melanie, at 808-344-9677, or email mvstephens12@gmail.com.

The West Chop Community Fund has announced its 2022–23 grant application, review and awards procedures. The West Chop Community Fund partners with the lead nonprofit organizations on Martha’s Vineyard that are addressing key “unmet needs” on the Island. The WCCF awards grants to eligible nonprofit organizations whose work in the community is focused on one or more of the following seven areas of need: affordable housing, children’s health, welfare, and recreation, clean water, education and workforce development, food security, health & aging, substance abuse counseling or other related support services. To apply, go to westchopfund.org. The WCCF’s grantmaking authority is limited to registered, nonprofit organizations, 501(c)(3)s, operating on Martha’s Vineyard. Applications must be submitted no later than Nov. 30 to be considered for grants to be awarded in late spring or early summer 2023. Applicants are encouraged to submit their application as early as possible ahead of the Nov. 30th deadline.

Lynn and Jonathan Kaye were in Aquinnah to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on Sept. 27. Here’s to another 25 years! Happy birthday to Sandra Melkonian, Oct. 1, Ellen Gaskill and Jessica Seeman on Oct. 2, and Trudy Garvin on Oct. 3. That is a fine group of ladies, I hope you all have wonderful birthdays.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Molly Purves, mlpurves@yahoo.com.