Change at the helm of OBA

After eight years at the helm of the Oak Bluffs Business Association (OBA), executive director Christine Todd is handing over the wheel to Billie Jean Sullivan to steer the organization, according to a press release.

The OBA works with the businesses and town government to build commerce and community through managing events in the shoulder seasons such as Harborfest, Tivoli Day, Halloween, Christmas, and more, the release states.

Todd is stepping down to focus more on her real estate sales at Anchor Realty, according to the release.

Sullivan wants to make Oak Bluffs the No. 1 Main Street in the U.S. “I believe in Oak Bluffs,” Sullivan said in the release. “I am thrilled to take over Christine’s position. Oak Bluffs has so much to work with; it is funky, diverse, and fun. Culturally rich with an Arts District and historic gingerbread cottages plus a wide array of food establishments, unique shops, public beaches, the harbor, boardwalks, a fishing pier, plus the sun always shines here. Oak Bluffs has an ideal situation, with beautiful parks and bike trails that delight our visitors. The information booth near the Flying Horses does a great job of giving directions to the thousands of visitors that pour off the ferry each day during the season. The signage and streetscape improved and updated the town a lot. We even have a new fire chief and police chief.”