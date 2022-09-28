Chilmark: Lucy Vincent warning signs

1 of 3

I’m so happy to get back to Lucy Vincent Beach. New are the seven signs clearly spelling out danger, and no climbing at the cliffs. These are serious signs: The whole cliffside is “unstable,” as one sign reads. Please enjoy the scenery and be safe. After one storm last week there was a swarm of early morning surfers snaking their way to Squibby. I walked the dogs at sunrise at Lucy Vincent, and then headed to the nearly full parking lot at Squibby, only to find better waves had been at LVB, but there were still a few diehards hoping for rides. I ran into Jon Mayhew with his drone in hand, and his former classmate from childhood, Jim Feiner, who mentioned how much he and his son enjoyed learning knifemaking.

It turns out the library program about St. John’s stained glass window was postponed due to the Queen’s funeral and the migrants’ arrival, according to Vineyard Haven library program coordinator Anne McDonough. The good news is it has been rescheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10 at 3 pm, so people in London can also attend. Here is the link to join the virtual program: theartssociety-org.zoom.us/j/97277475734.

The Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group is having its fall fundraiser, Brunch Under the Tent, on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 am to 12:30 pm at Farm Neck. Join them for brunch, silent auction, and music by Mike Benjamin. Help support this all-volunteer group who provide both emotional support and financial assistance to Island cancer patients and their families. Buy your tickets by Oct. 15. For more info, visit mvcancersupport.org.

Chilmark Community Church Sunday meetings are at 9 am for in-person worship and fellowship. Masks optional. Tuesday Pizza Nights at 6 pm; bring salad or dessert, and be ready to play Bananagrams.

Enjoy Senagalese Music and Dance with Aba Diop, master percussionist, and Bakary Fall, professional dancer, at the Tisbury Waterworks on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5 to 6 pm; on Friday, Sept. 30 take a dance class ($25), 10:30 am to noon, and/or a Drum Class ($25) from 1 to 2:30 pm, at Milokan Cultural Center at Native Earth Teaching Farm. For questions, call 508-560-2488.

Stop by Kara Taylor’s Gallery to see new paintings; open Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm through Oct. 9. Call 508-332-8171 to make an appointment.

The Chilmark General Store will reopen Monday, Oct. 3, serving prepared and takeout food with a few shelf items; open 8 am to 3 pm through Thursday, and 8 am to 5 pm on the weekend. Larsen’s hours are Sunday to Thursday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 7 pm, and Menemsha Fish Market is open 10 am to 5:30 pm on Wednesdays, and 10 am to 6:30 pm all other days. The Galley is open daily from 11 am to 3 pm Allen Farm is open most days 11 am to 5 pm Grey Barn’s farmstand is now closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and open Thursday to Monday from 8 am to 5 pm. Farmstands at Beetlebung Farm, the Garden Farm (Menemsha Crossing), Mermaid Farm, and North Tabor Farm continue with their regular hours.

The Chilmark library hosts a drop-in Knitting Group on Tuesdays at 7 pm, beginning Oct. 4; all levels welcome. Contact tthorpe@clamsnet.org for more info. For library news, subscribe at bit.ly/ChilLibNews. Fall hours: closed Sunday and Monday; Tuesday and Thursday, 10:30 am to 5:30 pm, Wednesday 10:30 am to 6 pm, Friday 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, and Saturday 10:30 am to 5 pm.

If you haven’t made it to Native Earth Teaching Farm’s Indigo Dye Day, you can head to the West Tisbury library to join Rebecca Gilbert on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 3 pm; the event is weather-dependent, as it happens on the library lawn. For more info, call 508-693-3366.

Island Folk Pottery’s Sculpture Trail is open daily 9 am to 5 pm, their Pottery Shop hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm, and Sundays from 2 to 5 pm, or call for an appointment. Learn more at Islandfolkpottery.com.

In-person MV BLM vigils at the Chilmark library lawn are on Sundays at 10:30 am. Learn more at mvblm.org. Keep up with what’s going on with MV BLM and subscribe to their YouTube channel at bit.ly/blmchil..

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.