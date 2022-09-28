Fall in love with flowers at Vineyard Gardens

1 of 5

The Vineyard Gardens annual Harvest Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 am to 3 pm, and will feature some great live music, nature crafts, and tasty food. Head over to Vineyard Gardens and stroll through some beautiful flowers, perennial plants, and other garden attractions, and treat the family to pumpkin flower arrangements, delicious desserts, and food from the grill. Plant experts will be available to chat about fall preparations for perennial flowers and plants, and can answer any questions about specific plant types. Along with the Harvest Festival, Vineyard Gardens offers an end-of-season plant sale: 30 percent off all trees, shrubs, and perennials, select perennials are 50 percent off, all pottery is 30 percent off, and all summer annuals are 50 percent off (excluding fall mums, asters, cabbage, and kale).

For more information, visit vineyardgardens.net.