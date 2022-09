Ready to run (or walk) the beautiful route near the lighthouse in Aquinnah? The annual Gay Head 10k Road Race will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, from 10:30 am to 12 pm. It goes along Aquinnah Circle, down State Road to Moshup Trail, then back to the starting point. Proceeds from the race support the restoration of the recently relocated Gay Head Light. After the race, feast with delicious food supplied by local Aquinnah merchants and tour the lighthouse for free. To register, visit gayhead10k.com.