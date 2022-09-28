Tisbury: St. John’s Church in Tisbury, UK

Heard on Main Street: English is difficult. It can be understood through tough, thorough thought, though. (Yes, you must say that slowly.)

Carson Rickey and Cynthia Chau from Golden, Colo., were the top in-person finishers in the Vineyard Haven library’s 25th annual 5K on Sunday, Sept. 25. This was the first in-person event since 2019. The 5K was held virtually in 2020 and 2021. This year’s 5K was a hybrid event, and “virtual” 5K runners and walkers have until Sept. 30 to register and enter results online. Registration for the virtual event is $25. All registered participants, both in person and virtual, will be entered into a drawing at the end of the month.

Let’s end Lyme disease — or at least try. You can learn more at the Vineyard Haven library on Monday, Oct. 3, at 4:45 pm. Care Access is organizing a research study to test an investigational vaccine, developed by Pfizer and Valneva, to see if it can help prevent Lyme disease in people age 5 and older. Representatives will be at the library to answer questions about taking part in this study. See their website, fightlyme.careaccess.com, with specific questions, or call 877-565-5112.

Didn’t see this until a bit late to tell you. Elizabeth Whelan just began a series of free online, intermediate-level drawing classes. These focus on technique, for adults brushing up drawing skills. Call 508-696-4211 for more and to register.

You can Walk the Chop every Wednesday; simply meet at 3 pm at our library. Join to walk and talk, rain or shine.

You know that our town of Tisbury was named after a small town in England, as was Chilmark, not far away here or there. One of the medieval churches in Tisbury, England, has a very old window above the altar that needs to be replaced. A resident of old Tisbury is coming for a visit and wanted to share the story of the old window with us, hoping some might wish to contribute to the cost of the new window.

He is Sean Moran, and will be visiting the library to chat about the Tisbury/Chilmark connection on Monday, Oct. 17. In November he will present a virtual program, thanks to our library, at 3 pm on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Paul Brode will speak at the library at 5 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 18, about CBD. Yes, it is a marijuana derivative. While I believe that some doctors prescribe it for cancer pain, I also understand there are a lot of questions about it. After an accident, Paul found it helped him. But he also had questions. He has done research while traveling around the country to learn about the availability, use, and benefits of CBD. He will talk about what he learned with ‘What Is This Thing Called CBD?’ The session will last about 90 minutes, in person and via livestream.

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Center announced the 2022–23 opera season starts at 12:55 pm on Saturday, Oct. 22, with operas from the Metropolitan Opera Live in HD. Full- and half-season passes and individual tickets are now on sale at the Film Center. You can’t say they didn’t give you fair warning.

Here is another early note: You are invited to a Celebration of Life for Lee Fierro, best known for her 40 years with Island Theater Workshop and Children’s Theater. She died in April 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her family planned this gathering with friends and loved ones on Martha’s Vineyard. Join them at the Grange Hall at 2 pm on Friday, Oct. 16.

M.V. poet laureate Jill Jupen and mMembers of the M.V. Poets Collective Ellie Bates, Christine Burke, Ann Lees, Steve Power, Tom Durawa, Don McLagan, and Amarylis Douglas will read in the Rose Styron Garden of the M.V. Museum on Friday, Sept. 30, 5:30 to 6:30 pm.

Happy anniversary to Sofya and Sandy Nadelstein on Saturday. Congratulations on their anniversary go to Jane and Chris Chandler on Sunday.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Julie Immelt Whelden tomorrow. Happy birthday to Nore Clark on Sunday. Mya Houston celebrates on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: Another wine bottle with no genie at the bottom? Keep looking.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.