Watch “Great Ponds” at home

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival recently announced in a press release that they would be offering their original documentary, “Great Ponds, Episode 1: On Our Watch,” online, so that folks can view the film from the comfort of their own home.

The new film documents the health of Martha’s Vineyard’s great ponds, and how the Island community is rallying to nurture them and preserve them for years to come. During the 2022 Summer Film Series, the film festival hosted eight public and private screenings that sparked informative and passionate conversations.

For many, the great ponds have been a source of sustenance, beauty, and recreation for countless generations of Islanders. Recently, many of these ponds appear to be at a tipping point, with algae blooms choking out shellfish, and cyanobacteria making the water unsafe for pets and humans.

Produced in partnership with the Vineyard Conservation Society, the documentary is the first of a three-part series following the well-being of these coastal ponds, and follows the efforts of the Great Pond Foundation, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, the Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group, and several individuals with a passion for protecting the local environment.

Work has already begun on Episode 2, and involved organizations are currently fundraising for its production.

For more information and to watch the film online, visit circuitfilms.org/greatponds.