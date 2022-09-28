Where are you?

At one point, we actually counted the number of tweets by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, targeting Martha’s Vineyard, and it was 62 — or about 60 more tweets than he wrote to defend his wife when then-presidential candidate Donald Trump mocked her appearance during the presidential primaries.

A bully — and Cruz is a bully in the image of his hero Trump — continues to bully in a vacuum. The victim hopes his friends and family will emerge in a strong defense to show they have his or her back.

Instead what we’ve heard from some Massachusetts leaders was mostly silence — disappointing quiet, even when they were asked to speak out.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has certainly gotten her share of support from Islanders both in votes and campaign contributions, hasn’t stepped up to dispute the narrative being marketed by Cruz, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. We’re told by Warren’s Boston office that she issued a press release. But if you’re not sending that release to the newspaper, what are you even doing?

Ditto, U.S. Sen. Ed Markey: Though he has shared a couple of tweets condemning the actions of DeSantis, they have been tame by comparison with the vitriol from Cruz, DeSantis, and Abbott. Public comments from those three have ratcheted up their base to the point that they have made threatening phone calls, written sarcastic emails, and posted distasteful memes on social media that depict the Island as a bunch of rich elites who couldn’t wait to rid themselves of the migrants and refugees.

Gov. Charlie Baker, who made the call to move the migrants and refugees to Joint Base Cape Cod, would surely set the record straight, right? Hello, governor … hello? Anyone there? No, Baker has clearly checked out — counting the days when he no longer has to answer for his lost political party. Baker made a radio appearance on Monday, and was asked point-blank to call out DeSantis. He passed: “I’m not running for president, so why engage in what is obviously a presidential debate?” This has nothing to do with presidential politics, and all to do with DeSantis making Vineyarders a prop. It shouldn’t be that difficult for Gov. Baker to stand up for six communities he serves.

U.S. Rep. William Keating, who represents the Island in Congress, failed to sign on to a congressional letter that calls for a Department of Justice investigation. There were 46 co-signers, including four Massachusetts representatives, but no Keating. We asked his office for an explanation, and they did not respond. As they say in baseball — swing and a miss.

Even former President Barack Obama, who has a home on the Island and is the reason that DeSantis, et al., targeted Martha’s Vineyard “to own the libs” hasn’t said a word. It’s not like the former president has been silent on issues since he left office, so why not at least tweet your support of your fellow Islanders, or issue a statement when asked?

Meanwhile, a nearby airport — not on the Island — agreed to fly a banner that disparaged Islanders with a sign that read, “Vineyard hypocrisy.” That banner literally flew under the radar — the pilot staying far enough away from the airport tower so he did not have to identify himself under FAA rules. Did the airport need the money that much?

Then two daily newspapers, one of which purports to cover the Vineyard, allowed newspaper ads that mocked the Island. Along with being grossly inaccurate, the ads were a disgusting portrayal filled with uninformed clichés. We’re certain the newspapers got some negative feedback from the poor decision, and a spokesperson for Gannett, the corporate conglomerate that owns the Cape Cod Times and Providence Journal, issued a statement saying they don’t plan to run it again. But who thought it would be a good idea in the first place?

We’re grateful for state Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, and state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, who have been strong advocates for Martha’s Vineyard in the days after the DeSantis political stunt. Both of them have paid the price of being bullied and threatened by DeSantis, Cruz, and Abbott supporters for showing care and compassion to the migrants and refugees while calling out DeSantis and his cronies for their inhumane treatment of the individuals from Venezuela. We have to believe they would have appreciated some reinforcements from Warren, Markey, and Keating — politicians they have both supported.

On Sunday, The Boston Globe had a story titled “Martha’s Vineyard was portrayed as rich, white, and elite, but there’s another side to the Island.” While we would have preferred the headline “Martha’s Vineyard was portrayed as rich, white, and elite, but that’s not true,” it was at least an attempt to push back against the narrative being fueled by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, other right-wing “news” outlets, and that right-leaning nonprofit that took out the newspaper ads.

It’s not too late for Warren, Markey, Keating, and Baker to speak up on behalf of Martha’s Vineyard and correct the record. Where are you?