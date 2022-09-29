Beatrice Amaral

Beatrice S. Amaral was born on June 14, 1925 in Dartmouth and passed away at her home in West Tisbury on September 16, 2022 at the age of 97.

Beatrice was the wife of Robert E Amaral Sr. who predeceased her on July 9, 1990. She was the mother of Robert E Amaral Jr. (Judith), Joseph A. Amaral Sr. (Judith), Loree M Parker (Gerald), Sherri L Church (Thomas). Sister of Manuel Silva (Bertha) and Robert Silva (Carmen).

Beatrice was blessed with 17 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren who she loved dearly. Grandma Sweetie as she was known enjoyed making the sweetie sweaters for them all.

Beatrice was best known as the owner and expert seamstress of Bea’s Fabric Shop in West Tisbury where she lovingly made the wedding dresses of the many brides in her family.

Beatrice enjoyed traveling the world with her husband of 47 years and in later years she spent her time traveling with her children.

Beatrice is predeceased by her parents John Silva and Rachel Silva (Parent), her husband Robert E. Amaral Sr., sister Inez Silva Perry, brothers Raymond Silva and John Silva, granddaughter Rhonda Grundstein (Steer), grandsons Thomas Swift, Scott Amaral, Joseph Amaral Jr., great grandson Brian Amaral, great granddaughter Jamie Amaral.

A graveside service and memorial will be held at the West Tisbury Cemetery in the spring. Further information on the services will be updated closer to the date.