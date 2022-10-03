The M.V. Coastal Conference to return

The Martha’s Vineyard Coastal Conference is returning “after a longer than expected hiatus” on Monday, Oct. 24. The event is set to take place at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center from 9 am to 5:30 pm. The conference is hosted by the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management, The Trustees of Reservations, Barnstable County, the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, and Woods Hole Sea Grant.

The announcement on the Woods Hole Sea Grant website stated that this is a part of the Island Coastal Conference series, which alternates locations between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Past agendas can be found on the website’s Island Coastal Conference page.

The Island Climate Action Network described the event in its newsletter as “a great resource for coastal managers, environmental organizations, town officials, town board members and staff and anyone interested in learning more about the impacts of erosion, storms, sea level rise, salt marsh migration and more.”

Registrations are open now and can be done at https://bit.ly/3Ecc1wY. The announcement asks registrants who “are not feeling well” or have “been in contact with someone that recently tested positive for COVID-19” to not attend and to cancel their registration. For more information, contact Greg Berman, Woods Hole Sea Grant coastal processes specialist, at gberman@whoi.edu or Steve McKenna, Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management’s Cape Cod and Islands regional coordinator at stephen.mckenna@state.ma.us.