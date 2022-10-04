Second forum held on proposed SSA fare hike

At a second public forum held by the Steamship Authority board to discuss the proposed 2023 operating budget and fare hikes on Monday evening, SSA treasurer Mark Rozum said the board will take into account the comments and suggestions from the public when finalizing the draft.

The proposed 2023 budget was crafted after reviewing operations for the last 12 months, said Rozum, and without increasing ticket prices, projected operating and maintenance costs would put strain on the SSA’s finances. The main drivers of the proposed increase, he explained, are fuel cost and inflation, up 69 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively, from the previous year.

The meeting was held via Zoom and was attended by less than 10 participants including SSA spokesperson Sean Driscoll, general manager Bob Davis, Oak Bluffs port council member Joe Sollitto, and SSA rep to the Island, Jim Malkin.

Doug Ruskin of West Tisbury, inquired about the 2023 advertisement budget, which Oliveira said is set at $1,308,000. Ruskin suggested cutting the line item out altogether. “Those of us who live here year round,” he said, “require the service of the Steamship. . . Everybody else is coming for vacation, or seasonal use.”

He added, “Certainly we welcome them, and want them here, but constant increase in traffic year over year is becoming untenable. . . Why would you even need an advertisement budget when we, on the Island, are feeling overrun by excess traffic?”

Ruskin noted that the Island “basically advertises itself,” and by getting rid of the funds for ads, it could help reduce the financial burden placed on Islanders as increased fares are introduced.

Richard Weiss of Oak Bluffs asked the board “why residents have to absorb the costs of rate increases,” and suggested exclusively charging non residents the increased rates.

Rozum said the majority of ferry travelers in the off season are residents, and the revenue is needed for maintenance costs, but pointed out that existing excursion rates are in place as relief to Vineyarders.