Aquinnah: Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Cranberry Day

Happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day weekend, one and all! Enjoy the last hurrah.

Congratulations to Kevin Montalvo and Maria Wong for their first place runs at the GayHead 10K this past Sunday. Kevin came in first overall, and first in the men’s division, with a time of 36.20.2, and Maria came in first in the women’s division with a time of 42.36.6. Congratulations to Martha Vanderhoop, who came in first in her age group. And a hearty shout-out to all the runners from Aquinnah, Jessica Seeman, Indaia Whitcombe, Susan Kahn, Belinda Booker, Eliz Grewe, Liz Anderson, and Alex Taylor. The youngest runner at age 10 was Atticus Harding from Mashpee, with a time of 1:20:45.7, and the oldest runner was Jim Austin, 80 years old from Vineyard Haven, with a time of 1:12:29.2. The runners faced intense winds, but luckily it was not freezing or raining, so I guess it was OK running weather. Congratulations to all who ran, and thank you to everyone who works on this event that helps support the lighthouse.

On the Cliffs postponed its sale and celebration to this Saturday at 4 pm, due to the weather last weekend. Stop by for 50 percent off their beautiful collection.

Sassafras will be at Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary in Edgartown again this year for Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, Oct. 10, from 4 to 5:30 pm. Come to hear from Wôpanâak and other Indigenous speakers why celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day matters. Speakers will address a variety of topics such as historic truths, contemporary impacts of “C Day,” honoring Wôpanâak ancestors, and Indigenous peoples’ continued legacy and future. There will be music and educational material as well. This event is free (donations are welcome) and open to everyone.

Of course, the day after Indigenous Peoples’ Day is Cranberry Day! Wishing all tribal families an abundant harvest and a warm day for gathering.

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival is hosting a mini fall festival at the Grange Hall beginning Friday, Oct. 7, with the film “Saloum,” and ending Saturday, Oct. 15, with the film “Women Talking.” There are, of course, a bunch of other films in between; go to tmvff.org for the full schedule and to purchase tickets.

The library is open the same hours, Tuesday, and Thursday noon to 6 pm, and Saturday 11 am to 4 pm. “Little Bird” music classes continue on Thursday at 3:30 pm. The class takes place rain or shine. In honor of Cranberry Day, Janette Vanderhoop will read her children’s book, “Cranberry Day,” and lead a discussion about this holiday. The reading will take place on Saturday at 1 pm, and all are welcome to attend. Email jamtejcek@clamsnet.org if you want to attend either of the above events. The next book group will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 3 pm, to discuss “The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalila Harris. Email aq_mail@clamsnet.org to register.

Danza Orgánica and Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribal Members will perform their new, collaborative work, “Âs Nupumukâunean/We Still Dance,” at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 3 pm. This work is made possible through a partnership between the Aquinnah Cultural Center, the Yard, and Danza Orgánica. I strongly encourage you to attend; I have seen this piece in workshop, and it is wonderful. Tickets can be purchased at dancetheyard.org.

Happy birthday to Walter Ricciardi and Megan Grennan, who both celebrate on Oct. 10. Happy 27th anniversary to Lisa and Buddy Vanderhoop, who celebrated Sunday. Here’s hoping they have many more happy years together.

