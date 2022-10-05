Celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day

1 of 2

Join speakers from the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) for the second annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration at Felix Neck on Monday, Oct. 10, from 4 to 5:30 pm. According to a press release, this event includes indigenous speakers, drumming, information, and is organized by Sassafras Earth Education. Speakers will bring awareness to the meaning of Indigenous Peoples’ Day for the Wampanoag people, and offer recognition of the first peoples of Noepe (the original name of Martha’s Vineyard).

“We live during a time that we need to open our eyes to the native presence that has long been underrecognized and erased,” the release states. Speakers at the event will include David Two Arrows Vanderhoop, Camille Madison, NaDaizja Bolling, and Durwood Vanderhoop.