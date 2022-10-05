Court Report: Sept. 19 – 30, 2022

September 19

Richard J. Previdi, Wayne, PA; 29, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding: continued to pre-trial hearing.

September 20

Donald N. Thomas, Edgartown; 31, failing to stop/yield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle: continued to pre-trial hearing.

September 21

Danae A. Finley, Oak Bluffs; 33, disorderly conduct: case closed.

September 26

Shane A. Harthcock, Oak Bluffs; 41, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pre-trial hearing with further conditions to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim.

Laura Bernard-Maciel, Edgartown; 52, use motor vehicle without authority, resisting arrest: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Roger D. Mellick, III, Clinton, NJ; 69, second offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pre-trial hearing.

September 29

Brian W. Frost, Jr, Edgartown; 24, disorderly conduct, assault and battery, assault and battery on police officer, trespassing: continued to pre-trial hearing with further conditions of staying away from and no contact with alleged victim(s), stay away from Rockfish and be alcohol free with scram testing three times daily.

September 30

Lucas J. Riordon, Oak Bluffs; 45, assault and battery on family/household member, assault and battery with dangerous weapon, strangulation or suffocation, threatening to commit crime, intimidating witness/juror/police/court official: continued to detention hearing, held pending final dangerousness hearing.