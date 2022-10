Join the Trustees of Reservations at the FARM Institute for some fall fun on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 am to 2 pm. Enjoy wagon rides, pumpkin picking straight from the patch, squash bowling, kids crafts and pumpkin decorating, and visits with barnyard animals. Beer from Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery and food will be available for purchase. One small pumpkin is included with each child’s ticket. Visit thetrustees.org/tfi for more information or call 508-627-7007.