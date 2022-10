The entire Vineyard Haven community will get together on Friday, Oct. 7, at 4 pm to celebrate First Friday and to experience some of the best the Island has to offer. Join everyone for an evening of art, music, shopping, food, and more in Owen Park, featuring live performances by Mark and Molly, along with Robert Hanjian. Starting at 8 pm, a silent disco will also take place with DJ DC Rose and DJ Memphis. Visit firstfridayvh.com for details.