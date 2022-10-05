Island fall fashion show

Runway models will be strutting their stuff at the Edgartown library on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 4 to 5 pm, for the Vineyard’s fall fashion show with Conrado, Kenworthy, and Rooey Knots. Celebrate the cool weather and get a peek at the latest essential Island styles for this season. Angela Sison of Conrado Studio, Randi Sylvia of Kenworthy Design, and Gareth Brown of Rooey Knots will debut their most recent works. Catch the most chic new looks made by local designers as models walk the runway in the program room of the library. Registration is required. The program is funded by the Friends of the Edgartown Free Public Library.

Email programs@edgartownlibrary.org for more information, or call 508-627-4221.