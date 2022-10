Get together with other Island runners and walkers and take part in the Oak Bluffs fall 5k run and 1-mile fun run on Sunday, Oct. 9, starting at 9 am. This race is certified and timed, with the route looping around East Chop and Washington Park. Cost of entry is $30 for the full race, and $15 for the fun run. Proceeds from the event benefit the Oak Bluffs School’s 8th grade class. Go to bit.ly/OBfall5k or email jholenko@mvyps.org to sign up.