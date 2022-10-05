Oak Bluffs: Ladyfest, Open Market, and pickleball

“We only have one earth. Let’s take care of it.” –Deb Haaland, Secretary of the Interior, first Native American Cabinet secretary

Indigenous Peoples’ Day will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 10. This holiday was recognized and made official in 2021 to honor the legacy, impact, and contributions of Native people throughout the U.S. The day is meant to celebrate the cultures and resilience of past and contemporary Native individuals. It is fitting to me that this holiday renews a day that created a myth about the colonization of the Americas. It is not changing history — it is completing the story. Here on this Island we know as Martha’s Vineyard, it feels especially fitting that we honor the indigenous people who first settled here, and still call Noepe their home.

The people of southwest Florida need our support and prayers. Hurricane Ian has left so much destruction and heartbreak. The American Red Cross may be one of the best places to make donations, and also World Central Kitchen, which has been on the ground there already for days, serving hot meals and offering support. You can donate at wck.org.

LadyFest 2022 will take over Circuit Ave on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 2 to 9 pm. This annual music festival celebrates “female-fueled music,” and raises funds and awareness for Connect to End Violence, which is a program of M.V. Community Services, with the mission to reduce domestic and sexual violence on Martha’s Vineyard. They offer free and confidential services to community members who have experienced or been impacted by violence. Several stages will be set up on the street, with great performances throughout the evening, including a special performance by Island Hip Hop. There will be lots of vendors offering food and local crafts; should be a truly amazing night.

Since we had a bit of a fall noreaster over last weekend, the Coop deVille Pig Roast was postponed to this Sunday, Oct. 9. Have a fun day on the harbor with friends, food, and Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish playing on the boat!

Before you go to the harbor, check out the Washington Park Open Market from 10 to 2, always some great finds there.

Also on Sunday, Oct. 9, Misty Meadows Equine Learning Center is inviting the community to a tea party, Pumpkins and Ponies, from 11 am to 12:30. Join them to share some autumn magic with the ponies, and learn about the wonderful programs they offer.

There will be pumpkin painting, games, drumming, and a special storytime with Emily LaPierre from the V.H. library. More info at mistymeadowsmv.org.

Learn to play pickleball! The Oak Bluffs library is sponsoring a Pickleball clinic on Friday, Oct. 7, from 9 to 11 am. Wear athletic, nonslip shoes; the rest of the equipment will be provided. Registration required: 508-693-9433. On Saturday, Oct. 8, join Christina Montoya at the library for Salsa Cubana lessons. No partner required, but registration is by email: oakb_mail@clamsnet.org.

The full moon rising on Sunday, Oct. 9, is the Hunter’s Moon. It was named this by the Algonquin people, as the October full moon signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for winter. The harvesters had reaped the fields, and now the fattened deer and other animals would come out to glean, making them easy to spot. Watch for this bright moon just after sunset. Howling is optional.

Happy birthday to Dan Henry on Oct. 8! Dan shares the day with Donna Joyce. On Oct. 9, birthday hugs to Iris Albert, who was born the day before her mom Rhonda’s birthday. What a precious gift! Leigh Ann Yuen and Todd Rebello also celebrate their special day on the 9th. On the 10th, along with Rhonda Albert, we celebrate Anita Billings — and we remember our dear Leah Mercaldo, while sending birthday love to her twin, Deirdre O’Connor. Two more amazing Oak Bluffs people celebrate on the 12th: Grace Robinson and Jeffrey Ciciora. Enjoy your day!

Send me your news!

