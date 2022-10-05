Real Estate Transactions: Sept. 26 – 30, 2022

Chilmark

Sept. 29, Richard Lochridge sold 92 Kings Highway to Heather Caddy Lochridge and Timothy David Skyes for $1,375,000.

Sept. 30, June Weisberger Blanchard, formerly known as June Weisberger and trustee of June Weisberger Blanchard Revocable Trust, sold 207 Middle Road to Caroline R. Flanders, trustee of Two Bits Trust, for $850,000.

Edgartown

Sept. 26, Tizna LLC sold 42 Road to the Plains to Ho S. Bae and Eunice Bae for $4,125,000.

Sept. 26, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 356 Week 37 to Bradford Coleman, trustee of Bradford Coleman Family Trust, for $6,663.

Sept. 26, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 359 Week 22 to Kathryn Foerster for $10,200.

Sept. 26, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 460 Week 16 to Mary Jane Ruoff for $4,009.17.

Sept. 26, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 512 Week 38 and Unit 501 Week 38 to Yvonne M. Wigmore for $24,276.

Sept. 26, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Week 505 Week 15 to Jacquelyn Holmberg for $3,500.

Sept. 26, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn CondominiumTrust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 207 Week 15 and Unit 311 Week 34 to Jonathan Matthew McGee for $29,700.

Sept. 26, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Week 417 Week 40 to Jennifer J. Lane and Jennifer V. Lane for $7,588.

Sept. 26, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 257 Week 36 to Ann M. McNamara and Walter M. Keenan for $6,522.

Sept. 26, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 507 Week 40 to Nancy D. Osborn for $5,728.

Sept. 26, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 311 Week 19 to Dolores M. Pyle and Scott M. Struzinski for $5,550.

Sept. 26, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 456 Week 41 to Allison K. Guyton and Brad T. Guyton for $3,650.

Sept. 26, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 359 Week 20 and 21 to Geoffrey T. Tragemann for $17,000.

Sept. 28, Eric P. Grubman, trustee of EKC 2012 Trust, sold 31 Eel Pond Lane to Sarah Connolly, trustee of 31 EPL Nominee Trust, for $6,490,000.

Sept. 30, 258 Upper Main Street LLC sold 258 Upper Main St. to Edgartown 258 Upper Main Street LLC for $4,250,000.

Sept. 30, 4 Chambers Way LLC sold 4 Chambers Way to Derek R. Lewis and Sherene Lewis for $2,499,000.

Oak Bluffs

Sept. 28, Jeffrey D. Rubinstein sold 39 Meshaket Way to Gilmar Coelho and Janelle Coelho for $596,000.

Sept. 30, John D. Schumacher sold 15 North Meadow Lane to Richard S. Dubin, trustee of 15 North Meadow Lane Realty Trust, for $1,900,000.

Tisbury

Sept. 30, Martin V. Tomassian Jr., and the Estate of Joan S. Taylor sold 147 Cranberry Acres Way to James Feiner for $1,491,120.

Sept. 30, Virginia Ann Buechner Maxwell sold her one-quarter right, title, and interest in 564 Main St. to Jay S. Buechner for $190,000.

Sept. 30, William R. Buechner sold his one-quarter right, title, and interest in 564 Main St. to Lynn D. Buechner Whitaker for $182,500.

West Tisbury

Sept. 30, Silke M. Greiner-Davis and Jason R. Davis sold 46 Crow Hollow Road to GMA Lizette Howze, trustee of GLH 2022 Revocable Trust, for $1,495,000.

Sept. 30, John G. Early Contractor & Building Inc. sold 1005 State Road to Daniel Cogan and Elizabeth Garbus for $2,950,000.