SSA announces contest winners

The Steamship Authority has announced the winners of the ferry naming contest. Olivia Weisser of Cambridge and Laura Wulfon of Boston were selected to receive $250 SSA gift cards, according to the SSA’s monthly newsletter.

The two ferries will be named the MV Aquinnah and the MV Monomoy. The two offshore vessels were purchased from Hornbeck Offshore Services in Louisiana and will be retrofitted as freight ferries to replace the MV Gay Head and the MV Katama.

Weisser suggested the MV Aquinnah name and Wulfson suggested the MV Monomoy. The two women will be invited “to help welcome the vessels” when they begin their service, according to the newsletter.