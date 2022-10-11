Supports Galibois for district attorney

To the Editor:

Arguably, the most important local election this year is for Cape and Islands district attorney.

In Massachusetts, the district attorney is one of the most powerful offices in the criminal justice system. The DA determines the manner in which criminal cases are initiated, and ultimately decided. They have enormous discretion throughout the entire criminal process from start to finish. They determine what charges will be brought, the amount of bail to seek at arraignment, and in the event of a conviction, the sentencing recommendation to the court.

This year the Cape and Islands have an outstanding candidate in Robert Galibois. Rob is a lawyer with tremendous criminal trial experience, both as a prosecutor and as a criminal defense attorney. Over the past 20-plus years, he has tried the entire gamut of criminal cases, from misdemeanors to murders.

As a former trial judge in the Superior Court for almost 15 years and a trial lawyer for 30, I believe I know a good trial lawyer when I see one. Attorney Galibois tried numerous matters before me in the Superior Court, and I can say without reservation that he is a lawyer of the highest caliber. His work ethic, integrity, and creativity are second to none. This is one reason why I support his candidacy.

A second is his vision for the office. While his primary commitment is to public safety, he also recognizes the need for additional services for veterans, and defendants struggling with mental health problems and/or drug addiction.

My third reason is his superior experience. Many people do not realize that the district attorney heads up the largest law firm in the Cape and Islands District. It is his (or her) job to assemble, train and supervise a staff of young assistant district attorneys, victim witness advocates, and others who can inspire public trust. Here experience is crucial. And Rob comes to the office with the experience, qualifications, and vision to make a real difference in our system of justice.

Elections matter, and that’s why I hope you’ll join me in electing Rob Galibois our next district attorney.

Cornelius J. Moriarty II

Justice of the Superior Court (ret.)