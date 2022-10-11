West Tisbury seeks disabled commuter representative 

West Tisbury announced on its town website it is seeking a resident to be the disabled commuter representative on the Vineyard Transit Administration (VTA) board for the next year.

“This individual sits on the board of the VTA and represents the interests of disabled riders,” West Tisbury administrator Jennifer Rand told The Times in an email.

Rand said the disabled commuter representative is a seat that opens annually and is “filled in a rotating fashion by all six towns.”

“The last time it was our turn to fill it we couldn’t find anyone,” Rand said.

The VTA website shows the disabled commuter representative is one of four board positions still vacant on what should be an eight-person committee.

Those who want more information or are interested in the role should send a letter of interest to Rand at townadmin@westtisbury-ma.gov. The seat will remain open until it is filled, according to Rand.