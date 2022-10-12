Aquinnah: We Still Dance, town elections, and hunting season

And that’s a wrap on the 2022 summer season; it is officially over. Thank you, everyone, for holding it together through all the bad driving, staff shortages, entitlement, and crowds. We can all relax and enjoy the freezing cold weather that is sure to be headed our way soon. For now, though, enjoy the beach days when they come.

The good news is that the Gay Head Store is still open, along with On the Cliffs, Stony Creek Gifts, Aquila, and How Was Wee. The Outermost Inn is planning on reopening for lunch and brunch, but no date has been set yet. The Chilmark Store is also open. And of course, the Orange Peel Bakery is open year-round.

At the library, “Little Bird” music classes continue on Thursday at 3:30 pm. The class takes place rain or shine. Email jamtejcek@clamsnet.org if you want to attend. The book group will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 3 pm to discuss “The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalila Harris. Email aq_mail@clamsnet.org to register.

The time has come! After four years of workshopping their piece, Danza Orgánica and Aquinnah Wampanoag tribal members will perform their new, collaborative work, “Âs Nupumukâunean/We Still Dance,” at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center this Saturday, Oct. 15 at 3 pm. This work is made possible through a partnership between the Aquinnah Cultural Center, the Yard, and Danza Orgánica. Tickets can be purchased at dancetheyard.org.

This Sunday at 2 pm, there will be a celebration of the life of Island actress and teacher Lee Fierro. Lee taught and worked with Island Theatre Workshop and Children’s Theater for 40 years. She touched the lives of many Island performers. She died in April 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebration will take place at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury, and all who knew Lee and wish to celebrate her life are encouraged to attend. People are encouraged to share stories and photos, and refreshments will be served.

The Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group is having its fall fundraiser, Brunch Under the Tent, on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 am to 12:30 pm at Farm Neck. In addition to food, there will be a silent auction, and music by Mike Benjamin. Help support this all-volunteer group who provide both emotional support and financial assistance to Island cancer patients and their families. For more info, please visit mvcancersupport.org.

The state election is less than a month away, on Nov. 8. The Aquinnah Town Hall will be open for voting from 7 am to 8 pm on Election Day. The last day to register to vote for this election is Saturday, Oct. 29. Early voting begins on Saturday, Oct. 22, and continues through Nov. 4 at the old Town Hall. The hours on Oct. 22 are 10 am to 2 pm. Hours from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4 will be: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 10 am to 12 pm, and 12:30 to 2:30 pm. To obtain an absentee ballot, you must apply by Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at 12 pm. Please call the town clerk for more information at 508-645-2304.

MVCET will host a Medicare workshop on Oct. 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. This class is an overview for anyone new to Medicare, those turning 65, or adults taking care of elderly parents. It covers the essentials: eligibility, enrollment periods, and coverage, including Part A, B, C, and D, which includes prescription drug plans. This seminar will help you gain a healthy understanding of what is and is not covered, learn about insurance options, including supplemental plans/Medigap, and about public benefit programs for lower-income beneficiaries (MassHealth, Buy-In, Health Safety Net, Low Income). Mary Leddy from Vineyard Health Care Access will lead the workshop. If you register by Oct. 15, the price is $39; afterward it’s $49. Go to mvcet.org to register.

A friendly reminder that hunting season is happening now; if you are going to walk in the woods, wear something hunter orange. I, myself, have a crossing guard–style vest purchased from Ocean State Job Lot. It’s not sexy, but I probably will not get shot by a hunter when I wear it.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Molly Purves, mlpurves@yahoo.com.