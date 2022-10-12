Court Report: Oct. 7

Nicole E. Dejesus, Vineyard Haven; 37, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $200 court costs.

Diego L. Bunuel, Aquinnah; 47, rape: continued to probable cause hearing with further conditions to stay way from and no contact with alleged victim and her partner. Contact allowed only as to issues with children.

Nelson R. Tuck, West Tisbury; 41, disorderly conduct, two counts of threatening to commit a crime: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to stay away from Chowder Co.

Robert W. Kuiken, New Hartford, N.Y.; 27, assault and battery on family/household member, strangulation or suffocation: continued to pretrial hearing with further condition of no abuse of alleged victim.