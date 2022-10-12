James T. Shea (“Jim”), 30, of Martha’s Vineyard and Milton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct 5, 2022.

Born in Dorchester and raised in Milton, Jim attended B.C. High and UMass Amherst. Jim was an avid Red Sox fan, and served as the manager of the Martha’s Vineyard Floaters softball team. A true renaissance man, he could teach you to tile a floor, catch a fish, pick a stock, mix a drink, throw a curve, or play a chord. He enjoyed playing guitar, writing, meeting new people, and spending time with his friends and cousins. He lived his life happy and free, caring, loving, engaging with everyone he met. His energy filled the room, and he will be missed deeply by all who knew him.

James was the beloved son of Betty Gervasi Shea and the late James T. Shea of Milton; loving brother of Kate Shea of Hikkaduwa, Sri Lanka, and Tara Smith-Houle of Quincy. Jim is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and Emily Lowe of West Tisbury.

Friends and family are invited to attend the memorial Mass to be celebrated at Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams St., Milton, on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 10:30 am. Visiting hours will be at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., East Milton Square, on Friday, Oct. 14, from 4 to 8 pm.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at the Portuguese-American Club, 137 Vineyard Ave., Oak Bluffs, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 4 pm. Morning Mass will be held in his intention at Saint Elizabeth Church, 86 Main St., Edgartown, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 8 am.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to support the Carolina Hill Shelter, 728 Main St., Marshfield, MA 02050, where his late aunt, Gina Gervasi Johnson, worked.