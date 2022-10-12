Lady power

1 of 7

Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs was filled with an epic showing of music, food, and art on Oct. 8 for the 2022 celebration of Ladyfest — an all-out bash that recognizes the many amazing women who make up the Island community. The festival raises funds and awareness for Connect to End Violence, a program of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services that supports survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, and advocates for relationships free from domestic violence and abuse. The performance schedule was filled with artists including the Space Invaders, Casey Hayward, Jodie Treloar Sampson, Barbara Dacey, Rose Guerin (who co-founded the event with Kelly Feirtag), Delanie Pickering, Kate Taylor, and many more.