Learn how to tackle climate change locally

The Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative is “bringing it home” with its fifth annual Net Zero conference (Net Zero 2022) focusing on “tackling the climate crisis in our region.” Net Zero 2022 is scheduled to take place virtually on Friday, Oct. 28, from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm.

“Those involved in climate work are intensely aware that the scale and urgency of the climate crisis demand action at all levels, among all sectors, and by all individuals. Fortunately, these are exciting times for tackling climate change, as recent landmark federal and state legislation will unleash substantial resources for regional and local climate action,” the announcement states. “This moment requires all levels of government to take advantage of the emerging opportunities. Private and nonprofit sectors and individual citizens must also join this critical effort.”

According to the announcement page, the conference sessions will offer “insight, inspiration, resources, and case studies” focused on various climate change mitigation methods, including “impacts and opportunities for large-scale renewables,” “energy efficiency and decarbonization tools and incentives,” and more. Participants of Net Zero 2022 will also have a chance to hear from “the Cape Light Compact, home and business owners, affordable housing providers, and others” about the “effective, equitable, inexpensive, and accessible tools to benefit ALL in the transition to decarbonize and electrify our buildings.”

The four main topics listed on the Net Zero 2022 page are introductory and plenary sessions, impacts and benefits of offshore wind power, climate and equity with buildings, and local climate planning and action. A program agenda and list of speakers will be posted in the future.

Those interested can sign up for the conference at bit.ly/3EA9wou.