Oak Bluffs: Electronics Disposal Day, and Community Beach Cleanup

It is hard to believe that we are halfway through October! Hope everyone enjoyed the long weekend and all the island activities. I had a half-and-half weekend — half here for activities that included an October swim, a dance party outside at Nomans, and LadyFest. The second half was spent in Western Massachusetts with my grandkids, with activities including a corn maze, a hike in the woods, and lots of snuggles.

Now let’s enjoy the weeks leading up to Halloween without any mention of Christmas yet, please!

Island Wide Youth Collaborative is partnering with Action Karate M.V. to offer “Beginner Karate” for ages 8-12. The free nine-week session begins Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 to 11 am at Airport Fitness. Registration began Oct 10; contact Ali Geroche at 508-693-7900, ext. 398, or ageroche@mvcommunityservices.org. IWYC is also hosting Polished Dental on Oct. 15, from 9 am to 4 pm. This is a free dental clinic for children; register with Heather Reid at heatherlydiareid@hotmail.com, or call 978-549-0659.

Electronics Disposal Day is also Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 am to 2 pm, at the high school. Dispose of your old electronics in an environmentally safe way; proceeds will benefit the MVRHS Student Government and M.V. Community Services. Prices range from $5 for small appliances to $30 for computer monitors and $65 for full-size refrigerators. You can get a full price list by calling MVCS at 508-693-7900.

Community Beach Cleanup is this Sunday, Oct. 16, from 9 to 11 am. Help keep our waters and beaches clean by joining the O.B. library, Island Spirit Kayak, and Friends of Sengekontacket at the Little Bridge parking lot, where Island Spirit will provide gloves and trash bags, as well as coffee and doughnuts.

The M.V. Family Center is hosting a free weekend retreat for expectant parents on Oct. 21 to 23. This retreat received rave reviews in the spring, and is back by popular demand. The course will be divided into three sessions: Friday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 8 pm, Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 am to 2 pm, and Sunday, Oct. 23, from 10 am to 2 pm. Besides being a great way to meet and network with other expectant parents, topics covered will be labor and delivery, including information about intervention options both pharmaceutical and nonpharmaceutical, newborn care, the sacred first hour, and details of baby’s hospital stay, breastfeeding, and nutrition. The course will be facilitated by Melissa Larsen, registered nurse, lactation counselor, and community herbalist. These sessions will be in-person at the Family Center, 35 Greenwood Ave., Vineyard Haven, and meals will be provided. Preregistration is required — email mvfamilycenter@gmail.com.

The Family Center offers many programs, including playgroups and parent workshops; you can get more information on the website at mvcommunityservices.org, or the Facebook page MV Family Center, or email the address above to request a calendar.

I want to give a shout-out to Nomans for being such a fun, family-friendly place in Oak Bluffs. Doug Abdelnour and his crew suffered the heartbreaking loss of two beloved members of their staff this summer, Tavaris and Tavaughn Bulgin. They paused to acknowledge and process the shock and sadness they all felt, and they proceeded on with dignity and respect, providing a great spot for food, games, and live music.

Annemarie Donahue reached out to let us know that the M.V. Cancer Support Group is having its fall fundraiser, Brunch Under the Tent, on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 am to 12:30 pm at Farm Neck. Join them for delicious brunch, a silent auction, and music by Mike Benjamin. Help support this all-volunteer group who provide emotional support and financial assistance to Island cancer patients and their families. For more info, visit mvcancersupport.org.

I goofed, and forgot to wish the dynamic and lovely Toni Kaufman a happy birthday on Oct. 5! I also missed saying happy anniversary to Albie and Grace Robinson on Oct. 7. Mark Lippman will celebrate his birthday on Oct. 13 with an ocean dip at the Inkwell. Alexis Moreis celebrates on the 13th also. We salute Officer Jillian Sedlier Clark on her big 3-0 on Oct. 14 — and send balloons the same day to Jennifer Combra! Happy birthday to Oak Bluffs artist Renee Balter on the 16th! If you see Deb Hart walking Gracie around town on Oct 18, wish her a happy birthday!

