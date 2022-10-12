A Poem for the Corner Spot

By Nicole Jackson

Tried and true

Holding the place

Close to page two

Hard returns

All have their turns

A special style

Giving ample room

Submissions are great

Even when late

Given a skip

A designer here in a flip

Ready to plot

How to fill this anchor spot

Nicole Jackson is a stablehand at White Stone Equestrian and a designer for the MV Times. She often writes about food for the Calendar section and works on the page layout of the Community and News sections.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner editor Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.