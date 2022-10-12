A Poem for the Corner Spot
By Nicole Jackson
Tried and true
Holding the place
Close to page two
Hard returns
All have their turns
A special style
Giving ample room
Submissions are great
Even when late
Given a skip
A designer here in a flip
Ready to plot
How to fill this anchor spot
Nicole Jackson is a stablehand at White Stone Equestrian and a designer for the MV Times. She often writes about food for the Calendar section and works on the page layout of the Community and News sections.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner editor Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.