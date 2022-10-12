What Are You Watching? ‘Stranger Things 4’

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

I have never loved, or even liked, sci-fi until “Stranger Things.” “Stranger Things 4” is a continuation of the Duffer Brothers’ science fiction–mystery drama show on Netflix that has taken the world by storm. The season was released in two separate batches, with the second of the two causing a huge server crash at Netflix due to the amount of people who tried to view it. It is also one of the two shows on Netflix that has more than 1.3 billion hours watched so far. For a show this good, this does not surprise me in the slightest.

I am making my way through the first part of Season 4 right now — as slowly as possible to delay the inevitable end — and the show just keeps getting better. The entire series follows a group of kids in 1980s Indiana who become witnesses and victims to supernatural forces and government secrets. They search for answers with the help of a young girl who possesses superhuman powers and find themselves entangled in adventure upon adventure in their small town of Hawkins.

The cast is great, with the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, and Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers. There are too many main characters to name, but they are equally as important and incredible in their respective roles. The friends from Hawkins share such a strong bond and an unwavering loyalty — it makes me want to be a part of the demogorgon-fighting, Upside Down–traveling, endless-adventure-seeking group.

I personally give the show a lot of credit, as I went from disliking sci-fi to not being able to get

enough of it. My parents have so far refused to watch the show — let’s see if I can persuade them with this. Now it’s back to the world of demogorgons and the Upside Down for me.