Aquinnah: ‘Little Bird’ music classes, and trick-or-treating

You know what’s great? Seeing your friends and neighbors in a collaborative production that tells their story. “Âs Nupumukâunean (We Still Dance)” was presented at the Performing Arts Center at the high school this past weekend by members of the Aquinnah Wampanoag tribe and Danza Organica. If you didn’t see it, you definitely missed out. Onstage music was provided by Woody Vanderhoop, Carole Vandal, James Moreis, and Michael Sellitti Jr. Dance, storytelling, and art installation were done by Ella Mahoney, Kristina Hook-Leslie, Janette Vanderhoop, NaDaizja Bolling, Oceanna Arroyo Dias, Kay Rutowski, and Danza Organica. It was a beautiful and compelling piece telling the story of Moshup and the early whalers of the tribe, the presence of ancestors, and how tribal members are navigating modern times. People of Aquinnah were not just on stage but in the audience as well. It seemed like someone was there from nearly every family in town, so the time before the show had a cocktail party feel. The evening culminated in an afterparty at the Orange Peel Bakery with many impromptu musical riffs and lots of laughs. Thanks to all who brought this piece to fruition.

At the library, “Little Bird” music classes continue on Thursday at 3:30 pm. The class takes place rain or shine. Email jamtejcek@clamsnet.org if you want to attend. This Saturday at 3 pm, the library will host a talk on “Transitioning into Fall with Ayurveda.” Sonja Josephson, founder of Seasons of Life Ayurveda, will lead an Ayurveda workshop on balancing diet, lifestyle, and self-care practices for the fall. This program is free, and all are welcome! Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register. Next Saturday, Oct. 29, from noon to 3 pm, stop by the library, show off your Halloween costume, and do a little early trick-or-treating.

Speaking of trick-or-treating, I’m not sure what will be happening this year in Aquinnah on Halloween, but I will be sure to keep you posted.

The state election will be on Nov. 8. In person early voting begins this Saturday, Oct. 22, and continues through Nov. 4. Hours for Saturday are 10 am to 2 pm. Hours for Oct. 24 through Nov. 4 will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 10 am to 12 pm and 12:30 to 2:30 pm. If you would like an absentee ballot, you must apply by Monday, Nov. 7, at noon. All early voting will be at the Aquinnah Town Hall. Please call the town clerk for more information at 508-645-2304.

There are lots of great people celebrating their birthdays this month. Happy birthday to Meredith Holdsworth on Oct. 20, Jenna Petersiel on Oct. 22, Chris Belain and Diana Lee Parker, both on Oct. 23, and to Isaac Taylor on Oct. 25.