Liz Belle Ferreira de Oliveira

Francielen Ferreira and Judah de Oliveira of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Liz Belle Ferreira de Oliveira, on Oct. 11, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Liz weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Oscar LeBlanc Koch

Laura Koch and Daniel Koch of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Oscar LeBlanc Koch, on Oct. 14, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Oscar weighed 7 pounds, 9.7 ounces.

Dylan Felix Rodrigues

Gleyzielle Rodrigues and Jean Rodrigues of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Dylan Felix Rodrigues, on Oct. 13, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Dylan weighed 6 pounds, 4.2 ounces.