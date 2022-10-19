Chilmark: Monthly tea club, ‘The Fall,’ and the Chilmark General Store

Last week when I stopped by North Tabor Farm (NTF), I noticed a tiny house, well actually, a tiny kitchen, that Sadie Dix explained was in the process of becoming NTF’s onsite commercial kitchen. Once they finish the process, Sadie says, they’ll be offering tomato sauce, canned and pickled veggies, and more, and added it’s her mother’s project (thanks, Rebecca). I also ran into Nina Krane at the farmstand, who just began working to learn cheese and yogurt making at Mermaid Farm. Nina moved to the Island to help open Seaweed’s restaurant, after a decade in the Boston/Cambridge restaurant business. She also helped Fantzye Bagels get going. In fact, I remembered she’d been our server at a Fantzye Pop-Up at State Road (2021). She remembered my son and me, and our two dogs. Nina grew up in Somerville, and is thrilled to be working with Allen Healy and Caitlin Jones.

The Chilmark library’s drop-in Knitting Group meets Tuesdays at 7 pm, all levels welcome. The monthly Tea Club will taste and discuss a black tea, Kenya Kosabei, from Kenya, Africa, on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 4 pm. Email Tracy Thorpe at tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up, and get tea or a supplies list. Fall hours: closed Sunday and Monday; Tuesday, and Thursday 10:30 am to 5:30 pm, Wednesday 10:30 am to 6 pm, Friday 10:30 to 1:30 pm, and Saturday 10:30 am to 5 pm. If you are interested in exhibiting your artwork at the library, please email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for more information.

MV BLM Vigils return to 10:30 am, first-Sunday-of-the-month Zoom vigils. Learn how to become involved at hello@mvblm.org.

I stopped by the opening for “The Fall,” curated by Tanya Augustinos, with a number of Chilmark artists including Carol B. Goldberg (series created with her nondominant hand), James Langlois (a site-specific installation), Irving Petlin (pastel drawings), Heather Sommers (sculpture and photographs), and Wendy Weldon (paintings). It’s open 11 am to 4 pm daily through Nov. 4. Read the MV Times article at bit.ly/MVTthefall. Head to Featherstone Center for the Arts for a fantastic exhibit, and take a walk on the meandering woods paths abutting the property. If you’re hungry, enjoy the outdoors at Mo’s Lunch, Tuesday thru Saturday, 11 am to 8 pm at the P.A. Club.

The last day to register to vote is Saturday, Oct. 29; apply in person at the Chilmark Town Hall at 401 Middle Road, between 9 and 11 am and 3 and 5 pm, or online at sec.state.ma.us/OVR, or by mail, see sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleifv/howreg.htm, where you can also check your voter registration status. Early in-person voting available Saturday, Oct. 22, thru Friday, Nov. 4, at the Chilmark Town Hall, 401 Middle Road (see hours at chilmarkma.gov/town-clerk). Apply to vote by mail by 5 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 1, here: sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleabsentee/absidx.htm. Apply for an in-person absentee ballot by Monday, Nov. 7, at noon.

The Chilmark General Store hours are now from 8 am to 3 pm, Monday through Saturday. Larsen’s new hours through Halloween are daily from 10 am to 6 pm, and Menemsha Fish Market is open 10 am to 5:30 pm on Wednesdays, and 10 am to 6:30 pm all other days. Allen Farm is open most days, 11 am to 5 pm. Grey Barn’s farmstand is now closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and open Thursday to Monday from 8 am to 5 pm. Farmstands at Beetlebung Farm, the Garden Farm (Menemsha Crossing), Mermaid Farm, and North Tabor Farm continue with their regular hours.

Chilmark Community Church Sunday meetings are at 9 am for in-person worship and fellowship. Masks optional. Tuesday Pizza Nights at 6 pm; bring salad or dessert, and be ready to play Bananagrams.

Hunting season info available at bit.ly/Mahuntsummary. Remember hunting is illegal on Sundays.

If you’re on Facebook, check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island, as some of what you find here may be dated.

Have a good week.