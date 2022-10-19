Court Report: Sept. 26 – Oct. 14

Sept. 26

Chad Atkinson, Vineyard Haven; 31, rape, kidnapping: continued to probable cause hearing with further conditions to have GPS prior to any release on bail, excluded from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, and stay away from and no contact with alleged victim.

Sept. 29

Christopher F. Thompson, Danbury, Conn.; 50, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jordan Coyle, Edgartown; 19, armed robbery, threatening to commit crime, possessing liquor when under the age of 21: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to be free of illicit drugs, marijuana, and alcohol, with screens, and to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim.

Sept. 30

Garrett B. Gamble, Greer, S.C.; 27, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing with further condition to remain alcohol-free.

Oct. 7

Paulo H. Kinaki, Edgartown; 25, violation of abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial hearing.

Paulo H. Kinaki, Edgartown; 25, threatening to commit crime: continued to pretrial hearing.

Salli Hart, Vineyard Haven; 58, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, in possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: continued to pretrial hearing.

Michael J. Pacheco Jr., Oak Bluffs; 35, two counts of assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing with further condition of no abuse of alleged victim(s).

Michael D. Jones, Edgartown; 35, assault and battery on family/household member, strangulation or suffocation: continued to pretrial hearing with further condition of no abuse of alleged victim.

Douglas Vines, Edgartown; 53, criminal harassment, intimidating witness/juror/police/court official: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to stay away 100 yards from and no contact with alleged victim.

Yan Guimares, Vineyard Haven; 28, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Bridget L. Ginley, Edgartown; 30, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Oct. 14

Fabio C. Dossantos, Edgartown; 32, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Zander C. Amaral, Vineyard Haven; 19, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding, failing to stop for police: continued to pretrial hearing. [Tisbury charges]

Zander C. Amaral, Vineyard Haven; 19, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, failing to stop for police, speeding: continued to pretrial hearing. [Edgartown charges]