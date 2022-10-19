Edgartown: Ghosts and goblins, Make it Mondays, and parent-teacher conferences

Insomnia. I periodically have these bouts with it. I’ve always been a night owl, but I’m presently getting about 2 hours of sleep a night. Well, really, it’s in the morning. This week’s column comes to you from Sunday morning at 2:30 am. I figured if I’m going to be awake, I might as well get something accomplished. Maybe my own writing will bore me to sleep.

As it’s October and the season of ghosts and goblins, I’m also watching all of the ’80s classic scary movies: “Friday the 13th,” “Poltergeist,” “Child’s Play.” I remember thinking they were scary back then. Not so much. And the completely inept females in these movies drive me crazy. No common sense, and always the wrong shoes.

The Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group is having its fall fundraiser, Brunch Under the Tent, on Saturday, Oct, 22 from 10 am to 12:30 pm at Farm Neck. Join them for brunch, silent auction, and music by Mike Benjamin. Help support this all-volunteer group who provide both emotional support and financial assistance to Island cancer patients and their families.

For more info, please visit mvcancersupport.org.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Gwyneth Wallace on Oct. 20, Mary Morano on Oct. 22, Stacy Wallace on Oct. 22, and my cousin Jennifer Corwin VanGelder.

The Ag Hall is hosting its annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 am until 3 pm. This celebration of the autumn harvest includes pumpkin carving and decorating, tractor wagon rides, demonstrations by the M.V. Hunt Club, an antique power museum, a horse show, live music, a women’s skillet toss, and much more. Plus the West Tisbury Farmers Market is open at the same time. Visit marthasvineyardagriculturalsociety.org/harvest-festival for more information.

The ninth annual Truckin’ MV event is happening on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 am until 1 pm. Vineyard Montessori School’s special event encourages children of all ages to interact with and meet the “truckers” that drive some of the coolest vehicles on Martha’s Vineyard. Police cruisers, fire trucks, dump trucks, container trucks, excavators, and many more types of vehicles will be on display. Sirens, horns, and all other truck noises will be silent from 10 to 11 am to accommodate sensory-sensitive guests.

Make it Mondays are still happening at the Edgartown library between 10 am and 4 pm. Drop by the Children’s Room crafting area and create a different project every week. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult caregiver. And there is a drop-in Play-Doh group at the library on Tuesday mornings from 10:30 am until 12 pm. Create and play using their collection of Play-Doh and sculpting toys in the Children’s Room. Children must be accompanied by an adult caregiver. Registration is not required for either event.

It’s rapidly getting to be that time of year … the holidays. Or “Holi-Daze,” as my dearest godmother says. If you are in need of assistance, applications to the Red Stocking Fund are available online this year. The deadline for applications, which must be completed online, is Nov. 11.

I keep forgetting to mention that hunting season has started. We’ve stopped our walks and runs through the State Forest. Given my propensity to fall recently, it’s probably a smart move for many reasons. That said, if you are walking out in nature, make sure you and your animal companions wear your hunter orange for safety.

If you haven’t signed up for parent-teacher conferences with your students’ teachers at the Edgartown School, you still have time. Find the link to sign up on the school website at edgartownschool.org. The dates for conferences are Oct. 20, 24, and 26, and for fifth through eighth grades only, Oct. 27.

The Edgartown Council on Aging is a partner of the Greater Boston Food Bank. Income-eligible people may pick food up at the Anchors on Monday, Oct. 24, 9 to 11am. Or call Donna at 508-627-4368 to request a pickup date and time. They always have an assortment of dry, canned, frozen, and fresh food items and toiletries for anyone in need.

The Edgartown Council on Aging currently has two openings on its board. The board of the ECOA supports the council’s programs and operations, and is critical in its mission as a town of Edgartown human service organization. They seek dynamic and diverse Edgartown residents with a commitment to the aging population, who wish to play an active role supporting and advocating for the Anchors community while in the present and looking ahead. If you are an Edgartown resident and are interested in this rewarding volunteer position, please send a letter of interest to administrator Lyndsay Famariss at lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us.

I think that’s it for now. I’m going to try to get a few winks before accomplishing my Sunday tasks. Have a great week.