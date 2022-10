Applications for the Red Stocking Fund are now available online only. Visit theredstockingfund.org to sign up through Nov. 11. If you are unable to use a home computer, all of the Island libraries have computers available with internet access.

If you have any questions, call Sandy Joyce at 508-776-0801 or Susie Wallo at 508-776-6050, or email them at theredstockingfund@gmail.com.