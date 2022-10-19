Halloween happenings

The spookiest time of the season is almost here, as businesses, libraries, restaurants, and more are gearing up for Halloween on Martha’s Vineyard.

The Pirates Puzzle Escape Room in Edgartown is offering an original and entertaining Halloween event where each participant receives a pirate dress kit to play the game and take home afterward. From Oct. 28 through Oct. 30, from 10 am to 8 pm, folks can stop by the puzzle room and solve the different riddles in order to make their way to the pirate treasure. Each clue will have candy or toys — great for all ages.

On Friday, Oct. 28, from 10 am to 4:30 pm, visit the children’s room at the Edgartown library and pick up a treat bag filled with Halloween goodies and crafts to do at home. No registration required.

Also on Friday, join the Oak Bluffs library from 5:30 to 7:30 pm for the first annual Pumpkin Potluck since COVID. Bring your own special pumpkin-inspired dish to share, along with plates, utensils, mugs, and napkins, in order to reduce waste. The library will play some fall-inspired tunes and heat up some apple cider to set the seasonal mood. Bring a recipe card of ingredients to display with your dish so that those with food allergies in their families can be fully informed — registration is required.

Later in the day, dress up in your favorite zombie attire and head to Oak Bluffs for the annual Zombie Bar Crawl. The event, co-hosted by Anica Banica Photography and the Oak Bluffs Association, starts at 7 pm in Post Office Square. Business participants include Sharky’s Cantina, Dos Mas, Offshore Ale Company, and the Ritz.

On Saturday, Enchanted Chocolates hosts a delicious open house from 12 to 4 pm. From 1 to 4 pm on Saturday, the ghosts and ghouls will be out and about on Circuit Avenue, as kids walk from business to business for trick-or-treating. There will also be a town scavenger hunt with some cool prizes starting at Basics Clothing Company. At 1:30 pm, everyone will put on their scariest, funniest, or most entertaining costumes and meet in front of the Island Theater for a costume parade down the street. Right after the parade, multiple trophies will be given out for an epic costume contest. Categories include best costume, best group, cutest costume, funniest costume, and scariest costume.

The Portuguese-American Club hosts a dance party for Habitat for Humanity from 7 to 10 pm. Costumes are encouraged, and prizes will be awarded for best mask, makeup, and costume. Folks will also have the opportunity to bid on a two-night stay at the Charles Hotel in Boston during a silent auction.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, Circuit Arts brings the Island a very special production of “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari,” beginning at 7 pm. This silent movie showing will be accompanied by organ music performed by Bill Peek, music director of the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury. Head to the Grange Hall to witness this unique presentation.

West Tisbury parks and recreation hosts its annual Halloween party on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 pm at the Agricultural Hall. Snacks, games, and spooky hayrides await.

Also on Monday, Vineyard Haven throws the ultimate Halloween celebration with a parade down Main Street from 3:45 to 4:15 pm. Following the parade, kids and families can enjoy trick-or-treating at participating businesses. From 4 to 5 pm, there will be a costume contest next to the Capawock Theater, and from 4:30 to 7:30 pm the Martha’s Vineyard Museum invites everyone to Halloween on the Hill, featuring treats and activities. The Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse also hosts a party with treats and some spooky characters in costume from 4 to 7 pm.