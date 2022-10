Join the M.V. Community Services’ Family Center as they head out on a hike at the trails at Sheriff’s Meadow on Monday, Oct. 24, from 10:30 am to noon. The Family Center hosts outings like this every Monday, so be sure to check the schedule. Upcoming trips include Native Earth Teaching Farm and Cedar Tree Neck. Reach out to Haley Hines at the Family Center for more information, mvfamilycenter@gmail.com.