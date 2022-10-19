Tisbury: Fall Get-Together, and did you get your booster?

Heard on Main Street: Life isn’t tied with a bow, but it’s still a gift.

The M.V. Cancer Support Group fall fundraiser, Brunch Under the Tent, is this Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 am to 12:30 pm at Farm Neck. Join them for brunch, silent auction, and music by Mike Benjamin. Help this volunteer group. They provide both emotional support and financial assistance to island cancer patients and their families. More at mvcancersupport.org

The Tisbury Senior Center invites you to a Fall Get-Together next Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 2 to 4 pm. Go to 34 Pine Tree Road for an afternoon of music, conversation, and fun. More at 508-696-4205.

Anyone interested in Island history knows that many of our first settlers on this Island were originally from the towns of Tisbury and Chilmark in Wiltshire, England. This week a visitor came here representing the Tisbury church built 850 years ago, where most of those ancestors from Tisbury, England, were recorded, including Thomas Mayhew.

Sean Moran is in America seeking funds to help replace an ancient window in St. John’s Church. For more, see eastwindowtisbury.com or seantisbury@icloud.com.

I just enjoyed a new James Patterson book — not at all what I expected — called “Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas.” Besides the explicit title, the book is sad and fun, crazy and ordinary, startling and very realistic. And, like many of his recent books, a surprising and a good read. This is listed with a co-author, Tad Safran.

Something else I enjoy reading is the Community section of The MV Times. Yes, that’s where you are reading this. And I always check to see if Tisbury is there. And what’s happening in the other towns. But I have to admit, I read every single bit of this section. Haven’t had a pet in years, but always read the “Visiting Vet” column and what my friend calls “the Dog Whisperer,” a.k.a. “Dogcharmer.”

I’ve been a fan of Chris Baer’s historical pieces for years. Of course, I like the poem and the writer’s column. And though I haven’t gardened in a while, I do appreciate that one too. It is fun to feel a part of a paper I am proud of. So then I turn to the other sections to get myself tuned into what else is happening on the Island.

Some days now I can see progress working with P.T. at the hospital. I never thought I’d actually admit it. I kept expecting any improvement to be so minimal I wouldn’t notice. It does feel wonderful to start to realize the work is starting to pay off.

Did you get your booster shot? Flu shot? You can get them the same day, you know. Remember the booster takes two weeks to be effective. You are protecting those you love. Trouble getting the booster? Call Family Planning for help.

I just received a glorious postcard titled “Autumn in New England.” In the center of the photo is a tiny white church steeple totally surrounded by bright colors — gold and red and yellow treetops mixed in with bits of dark green. Made me feel I’d seen it myself. The view came from a friend who’d been on the mainland enjoying the colors at the time. What a lovely treat.

The Oak Bluffs library is hosting a Pumpkin Potluck on Friday, Oct. 28, from 5:30 pm to 7. Bring a recipe card with your name on it, and your own plates, utensils, napkins, and mugs. Register at 508-693-9433.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out Tuesday to Paul Angelastro. Happy birthday on Thursday to Jeff Kristal.

Heard on Main Street: What other people think of you is none of your business.